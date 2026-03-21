FREE PODCAST 3/20 – Wade Keller Post-Show – WWE Smackdown: Keller & Machado react to Orton’s explanation for Cody attack, why Jade-Rhea worked, plus Danhausen, Kit Wilson, more (128 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Is there actually any hope for Randy Orton to get booed? Is that actually the goal? And why did Jade Cargill’s heel material get the reaction heels look for more than Orton (other than the obvious)?

PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Javier Machado to review WWE Smackdown with live chat interactions throughout. They discuss every segment on the show with an emphasis on Orton, Matt Cardona, and Jelly Roll, but also Dan house, Kit Wilson, R-Truth & Damien Priest, Ilja Dragunov suddenly wanting a U.S. Title match after all, and much more.

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