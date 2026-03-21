VIP 2005 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #905 (March 25, 2006): Saturday Night’s Main Event ratings bomb, Spike-TNA relationship, WWE’s drug testing, Trends of 2005 in ROH

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #905 cover-dated March 25, 2006: This week’s 16 page newsletter begins with a Cover Story on the Saturday Night’s Main Event ratings bomb… Pat McNeill reviews three recent DVD releases from ROH and two indy groups… James Caldwell looks at the Spike-TNA relationship… Bruce Mitchell writes about WWE’s drug testing… Sean Radican’s monthly “ROH Focus” column looks at the Trends of 2005 in ROH and how it affects its future… Torch Talk with Dawn Marie, pt. 6, features her thoughts on WWE’s new drug testing policy and more on the end of the ECW era… In-depth SNME coverage including Keller’s match report with star ratings, Rountdable Reviews from the Torch staff, and reader comments… Plus WWE Newswire, TNA Newswire, ROH Newswire, Big Stories on Raw, Smackdown, and Impact, the handy Upcoming Events Schedule, the Top Five Stories of the Week, Wdae Keller’s End Notes, Raw Reax, and more…

–DIRECT LINK: PWTorchNewsletter #905

–LIST OF ALL 2005 BACK ISSUES

–TUTORIAL ON DISPLAYING NEWSLETTER PDFS ON IPAD OR ANDROID TABLET

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