FREE PODCAST 3/22 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: 5 Yrs Ago – WWE Fastlane post-show with callers including Edge as a heel, Reigns vs. Bryan, live caller reactions (82 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back five years to the Mar. 21, 2021 episode of Wrestling Night in America, where PWTorch columnist Greg Parks breaks down, with callers and emailers, the WWE Fastlane PPV. Topics include the odds of Daniel Bryan being involved in the WM Universal Title match, the build to Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair, which matches main event which nights of Mania, and more.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com