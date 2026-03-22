VIP PODCAST 3/22 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: Satanico, Newman, Tigers Mask, Moxley, and more in an eclectic potpourri episode (68 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L takes a look at some of March’s offerings that have caught his eye across the wrestling world. It’s an eclectic array of wrestlers on tap, from youngsters like Aran Sano (22) and Callum Newman (23) to veterans Tigers Mask (49) and El Satanico (76), and there’s lots to break down. Plenty of match recs from CMLL’s Homenaje A Dos Leyendas, Osaka Pro, the New Japan Cup, and if you need AEW recs, some of them too! Plus two dips into the vault with matches from 2001 and 2012 that you need to put on your watch-list. Check it out!

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