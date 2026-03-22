FREE PODCAST 3/22 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: Keller & Powell analysis of puzzling and preposterous penultimate episode of Raw before WM32, Shane McMahon’s push, Undertaker’s future, Cena, Rock, Austin, Lesnar (141 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (3-22-2016), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net for their weekly live discussion with caller, email, and Twitter contributions looking at the previous night’s puzzling and preposterous penultimate episode of Raw before WrestleMania 32.

Then in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, Wade and Jason discussed a range of topics suggested by emails from listeners including more on Raw and WrestleMania 32, plus some reaction to the departures of Eric Young and Robert Roode from TNA.

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