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FREE PODCAST 3/24 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWT Talks NXT: Lindberg & Plichta discuss Ricky Saints vs. Tony D’Angelo, a Gauntlet Eliminator, Johnny Gargano’s return to NXT, more (120 min.)

March 25, 2026

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Nate Lindberg and Sean Plichta discuss Ricky Saints vs. Tony D’Angelo, a Gauntlet Eliminator for the Number One Contender to the North American Championship, Johnny Gargano’s return to NXT, Fatal Influence vs. Kendall Grey & Wren Sinclair, Sol Ruca and Zaria’s in-ring face-to-face, The Culling vs. Los Americanos, and more.

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