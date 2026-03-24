Sid Vicious set to be inducted into WWE Hall of Fame

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The late Sid Vicious (Sid Eudy) be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 42 weekend.

Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque made a post on X announcing Vicious’s induction. Vicious joins A.J. Styles, Stephanie McMahon Demolition (Ax & Smash), and Dennis Rodman as inductees in the class of 2026. The WWE will take place on April 17, which is one day before Wrestlemania 42 begins.

Triple H made a post on X about Vicious’s induction writing that everyone knew Sid for his intensity. “No matter which moniker you knew him by, Sid’s intensity was palpable across the ring and through your TV screen,” wrote Levesque. “A multi-time champion in @WWE and WCW, and a two-time #WrestleMania main event, it’s a pleasure to announce that he will take his rightful place in the 2026 Legacy Class of the #WWEHOF.”

Vicious died after a battle with cancer, which he kept hidden. A short time before he died in 2024, Sid had said he was hopeful that he would be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame with Vince McMahon making his exit from the company.

Vicious was a former two-time World Champion in WWE and WCW. He main evented WM VIII in 1992 against Hulk Hogan and he main evented the show again at WM XIII in 1997 against The Undertaker. He suffered an injury that nearly ended his career when he jumped off the second rope and broke his leg during a match on the WCW Sin PPV on Jan. 14, 2001. He never returned to the national wrestling scene again on a full-time basis after suffering the injury.