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FREE PODCAST 3/24 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (3-22-2021) Charlotte tests positive for COVID, Ripley debut, Hogan as host, Fiend returns, Hurt Business, Shane McMahon-Braun Strowman (107 min.)

March 24, 2026

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (3-22-2021), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Cameron Hawkins of the PWTorch East Coast Cast to review WWE Monday Night Raw with live callers and emails. They discuss the return of The Fiend in an angle with Randy Orton, the roller coaster with Bobby Lashley and Hurt Business, the arrival of Rhea Ripley and the Charlotte COVID news, Hulk Hogan as WrestleMania host, WWE’s lack of a quick WrestleMania sellout, Shane accepts Braun’s challenge, and more with live callers and emails.

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