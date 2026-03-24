Lesnar says it was his time to take when it came to beating Undertaker at WrestleMania 30.

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Brock Lesnar says it was his time to take when talking about beating Undertaker at WrestleMania 30 to end his WM winning streak at 21 in a row.

“For me, guys, it’s really simple. This is a business. It’s a business,” said Lesnar on Barstool Sports’s March 24 Spittin Chiclets podcast. “And I think a lot of guys live and breathe the lifestyle of it. And for Taker, obviously it wasn’t my call to make. At the time, Vince McMahon, if there was a person that could take the streak away with a legitimate background and people could believe it, I guess it was me.

“There’s a lot of people that are pissed that it’s me, but it’s not my call a and so my hats off to Undertaker, Mark, he’s a great guy and at the end, it’s a business. It’s a give and take and it was time for Taker to give and it was a time for Brock Lesnar to take it.”

Lesnar talked further about the match saying he was excited when he found out he was going to win. However, he felt bad for Undertaker, as he only found out the finish had been switched to Lesnar going over a couple of hours before the match. Lesnar revealed that he went to the hospital with Undertaker after he suffered a concussion during the match.

“He’s (Undertaker) coming to his twenty second WrestleMania thinking that he’s going to win and then two hours before we go on, the rug gets pulled on him,” said Lesnar. And so a lot of different emotions there, I’m sure. I was excited, but I also felt bad too. Like, I’m the guy and I get to be the guy.

“So, we’re out in the match and next thing I know Taker is not being Taker. It’s a dance out there and you just got to do your best to get through it and we did. And out of respect because I spent a lot of time with Taker and I wanted to make sure that he was all right. And that’s part of the deal, you know, I did go to the hospital to make sure he was okay. That’s just part of the respect thing.”

Lesnar is set to face Oba Femi at WrestleMania 42 in April. There are rumors going around that the next wrestler Gunther will retire is Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam this year with the show taking place in Lesnar’s home state of Minnesota. SummerSlam is set to take place at U.S. Bank Stadium on Aug. 1 and Aug. 2 this year.