FREE PODCAST 3/28 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: 5 Yrs Ago – Mike & Andrew review Cody & Brandi reality show, MJF and The Pinnacle, Cody-QT angle, more (161 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back five years to the Mar. 25 and Apr. 1, 2021 episodes of the All Elite Aftershow.

3/25/2021: Mike and Andrew begin this week’s show joking about the Cody/Brandi Rhodes reality show. From there, they hit on a number of topics stemming out of Dynamite, including Kenny Omega, MJF and the Pinnacle, QT Marshall, and a lot more.

4/1/2026: Mike and Andrew begin this week’s show talking about the main event match, as well as the Cody-QT Marshall angle. Then they take a bunch of listener questions on AEW.

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