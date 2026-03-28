FREE PODCAST 3/28 – WKPWP AEW Dynamite Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Was Cody showing signs of losing his appeal to AEW fans, Inner Circle return, Arcade Anarchy with Miro and Kip, Darby’s vignettes (112 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (3-31-2021), PWTorch editor Wade Keller WAS joined by PWTorch.com contributor Joel Dehnel to discuss AEW Dynamite. They discuss the Arcade Anarchy main event with Miro & Kip Sabian vs. Chucky Taylor & Orange Cassidy with two returning wrestlers, Cody Rhodes vs. Q.T. Marshall with yet another faction forming, is Cody losing his appeal, Inner Circle return and attack The Pinnacle, are the Young Bucks really possibly going to turn again, Darby Allin’s cinematic vignettes, and much more with live callers and emails.

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