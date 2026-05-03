FREE PODCAST 5/3 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: Keller & Travis Bryant talk WWE Raw and Payback analysis, Ryback controversy, live callers, email topics (128 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (5-3-2016), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Travis Bryant, host of the PWTorch East Coast Cast and cohost of Friday’s Livecasts with Bruce Mitchell. The reflected on WWE Payback, analyze WWE Raw, discuss the pros and cons of the Ryback stance against WWE, and much more with live callers and email questions throughout.

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