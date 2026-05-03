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VIP PODCAST 5/3 – Everything Mailbag w/Fann & Mustacchio: Bret Hart as NXT overseer, legacy of New Day, more (56 min.)

May 3, 2026

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Rich Fann and Josh Mustacchio return to discuss some of the latest release news, and the following topics:

  • Bret Hart as NXT overseer
  • New Day Legacy
  • Balancing “real” characters and over-the-top folks
  • Jazz and the future of Black WWE alumni as trainers
  • Je’Von Evans’ ceiling
  • Tim Thatcher as Evolve GM
  • Tony Khan’s preference for boss with AEW at WB or Paramount+
  • Potential to expand the current SNME streams
  • NXT Library Ownership
  • AEW Network by 2030?
  • Levesque making his own venture in 2030?
  • WWE sale questions to “McMahon Standard”

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THANK YOU FOR VISITING

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