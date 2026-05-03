VIP PODCAST 5/3 – Everything Mailbag w/Fann & Mustacchio: Bret Hart as NXT overseer, legacy of New Day, more (56 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: Rich Fann and Josh Mustacchio return to discuss some of the latest release news, and the following topics:
- Bret Hart as NXT overseer
- New Day Legacy
- Balancing “real” characters and over-the-top folks
- Jazz and the future of Black WWE alumni as trainers
- Je’Von Evans’ ceiling
- Tim Thatcher as Evolve GM
- Tony Khan’s preference for boss with AEW at WB or Paramount+
- Potential to expand the current SNME streams
- NXT Library Ownership
- AEW Network by 2030?
- Levesque making his own venture in 2030?
- WWE sale questions to “McMahon Standard”
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