VIP PODCAST 5/3 – Everything Mailbag w/Fann & Mustacchio: Bret Hart as NXT overseer, legacy of New Day, more (56 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Rich Fann and Josh Mustacchio return to discuss some of the latest release news, and the following topics:

Bret Hart as NXT overseer

New Day Legacy

Balancing “real” characters and over-the-top folks

Jazz and the future of Black WWE alumni as trainers

Je’Von Evans’ ceiling

Tim Thatcher as Evolve GM

Tony Khan’s preference for boss with AEW at WB or Paramount+

Potential to expand the current SNME streams

NXT Library Ownership

AEW Network by 2030?

Levesque making his own venture in 2030?

WWE sale questions to “McMahon Standard”

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