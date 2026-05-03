VIP PODCAST 5/3 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: Marathon Greatest Wrestler Ever talk with Case Lowe! Ultimo Guerrero, Ricochet, Fujinami, Austin, Satanico, and dozens more discussed (212 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L is joined by Case Lowe for a callback to what we spent many hours of the early stage pandemic doing together, and that is talking about our Greatest Wrestler Ever lists. With ballots due this week, the guys discuss how they are feeling about things, with a lengthy lucha libre discussion revolving around Ultimo Guerrero and spinning off in all kinds of directions. The Pac vs. Ricochet comparison is revisited with someone owing someone else an apology, and for you 1980s NJPW fans, there is a good chunk of discussion about Fujinami, Choshu, Inoki, and that cast of characters. Of course there are plenty of detours such as “2001: A Year In Wrestling,” but overall this is three and half hours of passionate discussion about where wrestling is, was, and might be going, and we think you’ll enjoy it!

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