FREE PODCAST 5/2 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: 5 Yrs Ago – Wrestling Night in America with Parks & Lindberg talking AEW Blood & Guts, WWE Backlash, Reigns beating Bryan, more (112 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back five years to the May 2, 2021 episode of Wrestling Night in America with PWTorch columnist Greg Parks and PWTorch.com contributor Nate Lindberg. They focused on the big events in pro wrestling, including AEW Blood & Guts, WWE WrestleMania Backlash, Finn Balor’s return to NXT, Daniel Bryan losing to Roman Reigns Friday on Smackdown, and more.
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