FREE PODCAST 5/2 – WKPWP NXT on USA Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (5-4-2021) Street Fight Main Event, Swerve vs. Leon Ruff in a Falls Count Anywhere match, Sarray’s indifference (122 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (5-4-2021), Kelly Wells, Tom Stoup, and Nate Lindberg cover the women’s main event street fight, Leon Ruff vs. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott in a falls count anywhere match, Sarray’s indifference, and more.
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