VIP PODCAST 5/2 – Radican Worldwide with Radican & Lilly: New Day and latest WWE cuts, TNA president Carlos Silva comments on pulling TNA talent from indie shows, Darrin’s experiences at WrestleCon and WWE World during WrestleMania 42 weekend, more (62 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican is joined by PWTorch contributor Darrin Lilly for another blockbuster edition of Radican Worldwide. They begin the show discussing the latest WWE cuts including the New Day. Next, they discuss TNA President Carlos Silva’s comments on pulling TNA talent from scheduled indie dates recently. The show concludes with Lilly talking about his experience attending WrestleCon and WWE World during WrestleMania weekend. Download this show now!
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