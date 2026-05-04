FREE PODCAST 5/3 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: (4-27-2011) Wade and Pat analyze the WWE Draft including Christian, Sheamus, Barrett, Del Rio, Punk, Swagger, plus Extreme Rules predictions, McNeill Mailbag, more (95 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years (4-27-2011) to our PWTorch Livecast featuring PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill. They discussed with live callers the fallout of the WWE Draft including Sheamus, Wade Barrett, Alberto Del Rio, C.M. Punk, Jack Swagger, Christian, plus Extreme Rules PPV predictions, McNeill’s Mailbag, and more.

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