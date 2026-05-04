AEW COLLISION HITS & MISSES (5/2): Knight starting to look like a complete champion, Willow anchors TBS Title, Jack Perry’s upward trend continues

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

To help you add context, my “Hits” are ordered from best to worst. There are no grades—just what worked and what didn’t from this week’s episode.

HITS

1. MOXLEY–OSPREAY CONTINUES TO FEEL LIKE A CENTERPIECE

The ongoing direction involving Jon Moxley and Will Ospreay continues to feel like the most important thread AEW has right now.

There’s a clear sense of escalation between the two, and more importantly, it feels like something the company is investing real time and attention into. When AEW locks into a central program like this, it gives the show an anchor it needs.

That said, it would have gone a long way for AEW to more clearly connect the dots from last week’s Collision to what followed on Dynamite. The pieces are there, but the presentation didn’t fully capitalize on the momentum in real time.

Still, as an ongoing direction, this feels like a centerpiece – and one worth building around.

2. KEVIN KNIGHT IS STARTING TO LOOK LIKE A COMPLETE CHAMPION

“The Jet” Kevin Knight vs. Hook wasn’t just about a title defense, it was a reminder of how quickly Knight is developing in real time.

There was a moment where Hook launched him with a suplex, and Knight adjusted mid-air, catching himself on his hands before impact. It was a short sequence, but one that stood out for the awareness and improvisation it required.

That’s the kind of adjustment you only make in the moment.

Moments like that highlight a level of comfort and adaptability that continues to set Knight apart. He’s not just executing what’s planne; he’s reacting, adjusting, and making things work on the fly.

That kind of awareness is what elevates a performance from solid to memorable, and it’s a big reason why his TNT Title run continues to build credibility week to week.

3. WILLOW NIGHTINGALE’S CONSISTENCY IS DOING THE HEAVY LIFTING

What stands out most about Willow right now isn’t just the wins – it’s the reliability.

Her matches feel consistent, her presence is defined, and there’s a level of clarity in how she’s being presented that gives the TBS Title some needed stability. Even without a fully locked-in marquee rivalry, Willow doesn’t feel like a placeholder champion.

She feels like a foundation.

4. AEW TAKES A MOMENT TO ACKNOWLEDGE REBEL

Not everything that works on a wrestling show has to be about advancing a storyline.

AEW taking time to acknowledge Rebel on TV was a small moment, but one that carried real weight following her recent social media post. In a week where she shared a deeply personal health update, the decision to recognize her on-air felt genuine rather than performative.

It didn’t overstay its welcome or feel forced; it was quick, respectful, and grounded in reality.

Moments like that don’t drive angles or ratings, but they do reflect the culture of the company, and this was one of those moments that mattered beyond the ring.

5. JACK PERRY IS STARTING TO FIGURE IT OUT

“Jungle” Jack Perry vs. Mascara Dorada was one of the more complete matches on the show—and a reminder of what Perry can be when everything clicks.

There was a noticeable shift in how he worked this match. The pacing felt more confident, the offense had more intention, and most importantly, the crowd had something to latch onto. That PWG-style babyface energy – fast-paced, reactive, and grounded in in-ring credibility—fits him in a way some of his previous presentations haven’t.

Mascara Dorada played his role well in bringing that out, but the bigger takeaway is Perry. This version of him feels more natural, less forced, and more aligned with what he actually does well.

If this is the direction, it’s not just good for his character, it’s good for the overall product.

MISSES

1. TITLE MATCHES WITHOUT REAL SUSPENSE

On paper, multiple title matches should elevate the show.

In execution, the outcomes felt largely predictable.

That doesn’t make the matches ineffective, but it does limit their ceiling. When there’s little doubt about who’s winning, the match has to create intrigue elsewhere—and not all of them got there.

FINAL SCORE

HITS: 5

MISSES: 1

FINAL THOUGHTS

AEW didn’t lack direction this week; it did, though, show exactly where its priorities are.

Between Moxley–Ospreay, Kevin Knight’s continued growth, and Willow’s steady presence, the top of the card feels intentional in a way that hasn’t always been the case on Collision.

The next step is making sure that follow-through matches the idea, because the pieces are there. Now it’s about connecting them consistently week to week.

WRESTLING HISTORY:

On this day in 2005, Shawn Michaels faced Shelton Benjamin on an episode of WWE Monday Night Raw in a Gold Rush Tournament match.

The match is still remembered for its pace and timing, with both leaning into counters and near-falls throughout.

Michaels picked up the win after catching Benjamin mid–springboard with Sweet Chin Music in one of the more memorable finishes from that era.

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