WWE RAW PREVIEW (5/4): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: MONDAY, MAY 4, 2026

Where: OMAHA, NEB. AT CHI HEALTH CENTER

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 8,615 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 9,174. The arena has a capacity of 18,975 spectators when configured for concerts.

How To Watch: Live on Netflix

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Oba Femi Open Challenge begins

Penta & Je’von Evans vs. Ethan Page & Rusev

Finn Bálor vs. JD McDonagh

Roman Reigns and Jacob Fatu contract signing for Backlash

Sol Ruca contract signing for Raw

Iyo Sky and Asuka face-to-face

Visit this website during Raw for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.

LAST WEEK’S RAW RESULTS: WWE RAW RESULTS (4/27): Keller’s report on Seth Rollins calling out Bron Breakker, Roman addresses the Usos and Fatu, Joe Hendry’s Raw debut concert, Bayley & Lyra vs. Roxanne & Raquel

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: WWE star LA Knight explains his promo process, appearing at the WWE SummerSlam fan event at Mall of America