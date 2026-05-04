NXT HITS & MISSES (4/28): Farewell for Ricky Starks, Evil shows up in Tony D segment, Kelani Jordan vs. Wren Sinclair, Angels and Hendrix debut, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

An interesting NXT show that, in many ways, could be a pivotal one.

Opening Package/backstage discussion – HIT: There was a clear emphasis here on pushing the wrestlers who were in the feuds with the wrestlers bound for the main roster This bled into the behind-the-scenes footage of Robert Stone, Matt Bloom, and Shawn Michaels discussing those exits. With hints of new faces, this was a nice hook for the show. The way it was shot was fine by me; I much prefer this type of “hidden” footage over the usual invisible camera style.

Saquon Sugars vs. Myles Bourne – HIT: It was nice to see a match given decent time to start the show (Raw, take note). Sugars definitely has something, but like most of the members of Dark State would benefit by not being part of this faction (although a break-up was teased for the finish). He’s a good athlete and has natural charisma that deserves more of a sole focus. Bourne is doing solid babyface work, but it’s lacking depth at this point.

Angels and Hendrix Debut – HIT: Nice to see a double-debut with Tristan Angels and Cam Hendrix. Cam Hendrix was getting some good reps in at the recent WWE World Event in Vegas. I expected him to be moved up after seeing him there. Looks like he well be “the next Booker T” guy which, hopefully for him, will have a similar effect to Trick Wiliams. As for Angels, and I say this as a Brit myself, although confident on the mic, he is up against his British accent which never quite comes across imposing or particularly charismatic. He has looked good in-ring recently with AAA though.

Tony D and Evil – Hit: With the recent exodus, Tony D has a lot of work ahead as the veteran of NXT. I’m still not convinced the fans are sure how to view him and due to that he’s not as over as you’d like your top guy to be. Not a great deal to the promo, but intriguing to see Evil. It is also pretty clear he will be getting a new name despite the cute reference to his former name at the end of the segment by Vic Joseph. The post-match chaos was fun with the potential of Tavion Heights getting involved and then Will Kroos showing up with the moonsault. Vic Joseph did him no favors with the “is that a fan” call nor did his outfit as he did indeed look like a fan! He is, however, a really good “athletic big man” and an interesting call up. Early guess is he will get an “everyman” gimmick. He is my pick to be the surprise of NXT this year. Top guy here by the end of the year.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

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Tatum Paxley & Shiloh Hill Vignette – MISS: I like these two; I really do, but this was more like a cut of “Dawson’s Creek.” Also, apparently Blake Monroe is now dead so I presume she will turn up on Smackdown as Mariah May… Or more likely not

Birthright vs. Sean Legacy & EK Prosper – HIT: Unnatural scripted promo from Lexus King to set up the interruption of Sean Legacy leading to the match. Match was good. Prosper and Legacy are really good. Then came a standard beatdown after the match to get Birthright some heat back, but the faction as a whole just isn’t connecting. Another debut with Tate Wilder coming in for the save.

Lola Vice segment – MISS: Lola is getting way better on the mic, but the segment overall was weak and having your main champ aligned with the comedy of Mr Iguana takes away any intensity and hatred in the angle. Hopefully they drop those AAA tTitles soon and Lola can concentrate on NXT.

Lizze Rain vs. Nikita Lyons – HIT : Only for the mad energy of newcomer Lizzie Rain. Fans ate her up, whether or not they can keep this momentum up going forward is another question with such a unique gimmick. She is different though so has a chance.

Kelani Jordan vs. Wren Sinclair: Solid match. Jordan will be on the list to get called up next time

Shiloh Hill vs. Ricky Saints – HIT: This was Ricky’s swansong in NXT. I give it a minor hit purely for them giving Shiloh what should in theory be a boosting victory. It’s clear they see something in Hill, as do I, but it would be a lot smoother for him if they

drop the goofyness and allow him to go with the wild Cactus Jack-esque style he came in with.

FINAL THOUGHTS: Admittedly, I was generous with the “HIT” button. However, the show seemed fresh and promising so I’m allowing myself to get optimistic with NXT for the first time in a long long time.