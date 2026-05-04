VIP PODCAST 5/4 – Greg Parks Outloud! Analyzing recent WWE main roster releases, what they accomplished in WWE and where they might go next (20 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of “Greg Parks Outloud!,” PWTorch columnist Greg Parks presents a podcast version of his weekly PWTorch Newsletter column. This week’s show features a look at the list of WWE main roster releases from two Fridays ago, why they might have been released, and what the future could hold for them elsewhere in pro wrestling.
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