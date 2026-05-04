THEN, NOW, TOGETHER: A Backlash-themed WWE watchlist including a look back at 2000’s Triple H vs. Rock, 2007’s Cena vs. Michaels vs. Orton vs. Edge, and 2023’s Cody vs. Brock

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Theme: Backlash

This Sunday, WWE presents the 21st edition of the Backlash PLE. With one exception, Backlash has traditionally served as the follow-up to WrestleMania. Because of its placement on the calendar, the event often plays a specific role: course-correcting after a misfire at WrestleMania, delivering high-stakes rematches, or elevating talent in need of momentum.

As a result, Backlash rarely feels like the freshest show of the year. However, it frequently stands out as a more straightforward, wrestling-focused event compared to the spectacle-heavy nature of WrestleMania.

In this week’s column, I’ll highlight three Backlash matches that are well worth revisiting.

Then: John Cena vs. Shawn Michaels vs. Randy Orton vs. Edge

(Backlash 2007 – April 29, 2007)

A recurring theme in mid-2000s Backlash main events was the multi-man match. From 2004 through 2008, WWE regularly leaned on this format at the top of the card. It’s an effective creative tool—allowing WrestleMania feuds to evolve, intersect, or transition into new programs.

Each of these multi-man main events is worth watching, but the 2007 Fatal 4-Way stands out.

Coming off their excellent WrestleMania 23 encounter, John Cena and Shawn Michaels remained central to the title picture, while Edge and Randy Orton re-entered the main event scene after their time as Rated RKO. The result is a match built on strong character dynamics and layered relationships between all four competitors.

The action flows seamlessly, with smooth transitions and a pace that constantly moves forward without rushing the finish. The match thrives on shifting alliances—moments of cooperation forming and dissolving in an instant—creating a steady build of tension and unpredictability.

The finish is one of my favorites in WWE multi-man history: a rapid sequence of counters and signature moves culminating in Michaels landing Sweet Chin Music on Cena, who collapses onto Randy Orton for the deciding pinfall. While similar sequences have been attempted since, few have matched the surprise and execution of this one.

WATCH HERE

Now: Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar

(Backlash 2023 – May 6, 2023)

Cody Rhodes’s loss to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 sparked widespread backlash from fans. After a year-long story centered on redemption and “finishing the story,” many felt WWE failed to deliver at the critical moment.

The familiar response—“let it play out”—began immediately the following night, when Brock Lesnar launched a brutal, unexplained attack on Rhodes.

That attack set the stage for this Backlash showdown.

Over the past decade, Brock Lesnar has largely operated within three match archetypes: the quick squash, the short “clash of titans,” and the extended beatdown of an underdog babyface. This match falls into the third category—and succeeds because of both Lesnar’s motivation and Rhodes’ performance.

The contrast between the two is established before the bell: Cody is focused and intense, while Brock is loose, confident, and almost amused. Cody jumps Lesnar early, using a suicide dive and weapons to gain an edge, but once the bell rings, Brock takes control with his trademark suplex-heavy offense.

It’s a familiar structure, but Cody’s selling and resilience elevate it. The turning point comes when Cody attacks Lesnar’s leg, sending him into the exposed turnbuckle and drawing blood. From there, the match builds effectively through well-placed near falls and momentum shifts.

The finish sees Cody counter the Kimura Lock into a surprise pin, stealing the victory.

In just over ten minutes, the match accomplishes its goals: Cody proves his toughness and resolve, Lesnar maintains his aura of dominance, and the finish leaves room for the feud to continue—which it did throughout the year.

In hindsight, the Rhodes–Lesnar rivalry played a crucial role in sustaining Cody’s momentum on the road to ultimately finishing his story at WrestleMania 40.

WATCH HERE

Forever: The Rock vs. Triple H

(Backlash 2000)

In my view, the year 2000 represents the peak of WWE. Ironically, WrestleMania 2000 stands as one of its biggest disappointments.

After a strong Royal Rumble and No Way Out, the obvious main event seemed clear: Triple H, the top heel, defending the WWE Championship against The Rock, the company’s hottest babyface. Instead, WWE opted for a convoluted Fatal 4-Way with a McMahon in every corner—a decision that fell flat.

Backlash provided the opportunity to fix that mistake—and WWE delivered.

This match essentially laid the blueprint for the kind of climactic, interference-heavy main events we still see today. The structure is familiar: the babyface enters at a disadvantage, the odds continue to stack against him, and just when all hope seems lost, reinforcements arrive to even the playing field. This template was used for recent “Avengers End Game” finish at Wrestlemania 40.

Here, Shane McMahon serves as special guest referee, and the interference escalates throughout. After The Rock takes out both Shane and Triple H with a double Rock Bottom through the announce table, it appears he’s on the verge of victory—only for Vince McMahon and the Stooges to intervene.

The beatdown that follows feels decisive… until the glass shatters.

Steve Austin’s arrival triggers one of the loudest crowd reactions of the era. Armed with a steel chair, he clears the ring, restoring order and giving The Rock a fair shot. Moments later, The Rock delivers the People’s Elbow and secures the win.

The match combines intensity, crowd energy, and perfectly timed chaos. The run-ins are deliberate, the storytelling is tight, and the payoff is immensely satisfying.

The result is one of the most memorable moments of the Attitude Era—and arguably the defining moment in Backlash history.

WATCH HIGHLIGHTS HERE

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