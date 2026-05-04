VIDEO: Did Vince McMahon Save Wrestling or Destroy It? PWTorch’s Todd Martin launches new YouTube Channel and explores this topic and the pivotal year 1984

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch’s Todd Martin has launched a new YouTube Channel called “Pro Wrestling Through The Years.” His first series of videos explores the pivotal year 1984 that changed the course of pro wrestling.

Part one covers the “War of ’84.”

Part two discusses the no. 1 promoter who could have stopped Vince McMahon.

Part three asks whether Vince McMahon saved wrestling or destroyed it.

If you enjoy this level of commentary, you can listen to “The Fix” podcast (PWTorch VIP-exclusive) every Thursday featuring Todd Martin and PWTorch editor Wade Keller discuss the week in pro wrestling (roughly 90-120 minutes) and then answer a wide-range of topics (current and historical) in the Mailbag (roughly 90-120 minutes each week).