NJPW WRESTLING DONTAKU RESULTS (5/4) – Results of Newman vs. Takagi, United Empire vs. Bishamon & Boltin Oleg, TMDK vs. El Desperado & Mistico, more

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NJPW WRESTLING DONTAKU RESULTS

MAY 4, 2026

FUKUOKA, JAPAN AT FUKUOKA CONVENTCION CENTAR

AIRED LIVE ON NJPW WORLD

RESULTS BY MAURICIO POMARES, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Chris Charlton, Walker Stewart, Gino Gambino

(1) MASATORA YASUDA vs. TAISEI NAKAHARA

Yasuda dropped Nakahara with a suplex and forced him to tap out with a Boston Crab.

WINNER: Masatora Yasuda at 7:15

– The main show opened with a video package, hyping the entire match card.

(2) KONOSUKE TAKESHITA vs. CHASE OWENS – NJPW World Television Championship

Takeshita caught Owens with a Power Drive Knee and finished him off with Raging Fire.

WINNER: Konosuke Takeshita at 11:32 (Still NJPW World Television Champion)

– After the match, the lights turned off and a video of a man wearing a white mask and walking backstage was shown. The masked man appeared behind Konosuke Takeshita and clobbered him with the TV title belt before revealing himself as a returning Sanada.

(3) RYUSUKE TAGUCHI & TATSUYA MATSUMOTO vs. UNBOUND CO (Gedo & Daiki Nagai)

Nagai nailed Matsumoto with a Hesitation dropkick, setting him up for a diving headbutt adn the win.

WINNERS: Unbound Co at 6:50

– After the match, Daiki Nagai grabbed a mic to warn the rest of the participants in the Best of the Super Juniors that he was now in A Block.

(4) SHOTA UMINO & TOMOAKI HONMA vs. KNOCKOUT BROTHERS (Oskar & Yuto-Ice)

Oskar blasted Honma with a chop to the chest and swung his body while putting him in a sleeper hold to make him tap out.

WINNERS: Knockout Brothers at 9:01

(5) AARON WOLF & YOH & MASTER WATO & TIGER MASK & TORU YANO vs. HOUSE OF TORTURE (Ren Narita & Sho & Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Don Fale & Yujiro Takahashi)

Wolf blocked Pump Juice and dropped him with a Death Valley Driver before beating him with an Olympic Slam.

WINNERS: Aaron Wolf & Yoh & Master Wato & Tiger Mask & Toru Yano at 10:02

– After the match, Tiger Mask grabbed a mic to thank the crowd and said that while this was his last time wrestling for NJPW in Fukuoka, he would be back in Fukuoka for Kyushu Pro-Wrestling.

(6) YUYA UEMURA & TAICHI vs. TMDK (Ryohei Oiwa & Hartley Jackson)

Taichi managed to knock Jackson off his feet with a sumo throw, setting him up for a thrust kick, Black Mephisto and the win.

WINNERS: Yuya Uemura & Taichi at 13:49

– After the match, Ryohei Oiwa grabbed a match to challenge Yuya Uemura to a rematch because every time they were in the ring, it was special. Uemura said that the business of pro wrestling needed both of them. Taichi got in the way and told them to not forget about him and suggested they do a tag match: Taichi and Yuya Uemura vs Ryohei Oiwa and Zack Sabre Jr.

(7) UNBOUND CO (Yota Tsuji & Drilla Moloney & Taiji Ishimori & Robbie X) vs. UNITED EMPIRE (Jake Lee & Francesco Akira & Jakob Austin Young & Zane Jay)

Ishimori helped Robbie take United Empire out with a top rope Escalera while Tsuji forced Jay to tap out with a Boston Crab.

WINNERS: Unbound Co at 8:25

(8) ICHIBAN SWEET BOYS (Kosei Fujita & Robbie Eagles) vs. EL DESPERADO & MÍSTICO – IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship

Fujita put Desperado in a modified Fujiwara Armbar while Mistico trapped Eagles in La Mistica. Desperado reversed Fujita’s hold and forced him to tap out at the same time as Eagles with Numero Dos.

WINNERS: El Desperado & Mistico at 20:07 (New IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions)

(9) BISHAMON (Hirooki Goto & Yoshi-Hashi) & BOLTIN OLEG vs. UNITED EMPIRE (Will Ospreay, Henare & The Great-O-Khan) – NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Championship

O-Khan kicked Yoshi’s back of the knee and nailed him with a pump kick, setting him up for Henare’s Hammerhead. United Empire finished Yoshi with a diving Hidden Blade and powerbomb combination for the victory.

WINNERS: United Empire at 24:06 (New NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Champions)

– After the match, The Great-O-Khan grabbed a mic to declare that they would not only conquer the six-man tag titles, but would also take the IWGP tag team championship. The Knockout Brothers made their way to the ring to accept the challenge because they wanted to make some money and get high.

(10) CALLUM NEWMAN vs. SHINGO TAKAGI – IWGP Heavyweight Championship

Takagi pummeled Newman with a bunch of jabs and an elbow shot to the head. Newman held onto the referee’s shirt to block the Last of the Dragon and hit him with a low blow, setting him up for the Prince’s Curse and a nearfall. Newman took Takagi down with Kiss the Crown and a gutbuster. Takagi avoided Make Way and spiked Newman with a poison rana, followed by a Pumping Bomber and a nearfall. Newman shoved the referee into Takagi into the referee and hit him with another low blow, setting him up for Make Way and the win.

WINNER: Callum Newman at 35:20 (Still IWGP Heavyweight Champion)

– After the match, The Great-O-Khan grabbed a mic to declare that they would not only conquer the six-man tag titles, but would also take the IWGP tag team championship. The Knockout Brothers made their way to the ring to accept the challenge because they wanted to make some money and get high.

– After the match, Yota Tsuji showed up to check on Shingo Takagi and had a face-off with Callum Newman. The rest of United Empire stood on the apron while Newman hit Tsuji with a low blow and clobbered him with the belt. Will Ospreay stopped Newman from attacking Takagi, until Newman called him a Death Rider. Ospreay blasted Takagi with a Hidden Blade. Newman dared Tsuji and Takagi to a match alongside Jake Lee at Ignition to Dominion. Newman said that if they lost, they couldn’t challenge for his world title again, but if somehow they won, whoever got the pinfall would earn himself a title shot.

You can contact me at mauriciopomares@gmail.com, on Twitter @PomiWrestling or on BlueSky @pomiwrestling.bsky.social