WWE RAW RESULTS (5/4): Keller’s report on Roman Reigns-Jacob Fatu contract singing, Oba Femi Open Challenge begins, Penta & Evans vs. Ethan & Rusev, Balor vs. McDonagh

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW RESULTS

MAY 4, 2026

OMAHA, NEB. AT CHI HEALTH CENTER

STREAMED LIVE ON NETFLIX

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 8,615 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 9,174. The arena has a capacity of 18,975 spectators when configured for concerts.

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[HOUR ONE]

-They opened with an aerial view of Omaha, Nev. as Michael Cole introduced the show. Then clips of wrestlers arriving including Oba Femi, Chad Gable and The Creed Brothers in masks, Sol Ruca, Je’Von Evans & Penta, and finally Roman Reigns. When Reigns got out of his SUV, Adam Pearce approached him. Reigns acted like Pearce was subhuman and recoiled at him. Reigns asked, “Where is he?” He moved into the Gorilla position. Pearce told Reigns that Jacob Fatu wasn’t there. Seth Rollins showed up and told Reigns he was in his way. Seth’s music began. Seth walked past Reigns and headed to the ring. Cole said, “Roman is in a mood tonight.”

-Seth made his entrance as fans sang his theme song. Bron Breakker attacked him from behind. After he was peeled off by officials, he speared Seth in the ring. Seth writhed in pain. Fans chanted, “One more time!”

(Keller’s Analysis: Again, this crowd chant shows WWE has completely lot touch with their fanbase, prioritizing “reactions” and “communal chants” over telling stories and framing characters as worthy of admiration or derision, and framing actions as either sportsmanlike or unsportsmanlike, and creating a culture where fans aren’t just attending and chanting for the sake of chanting, totally disconnected from anything being taken seriously. Or… fans just like Breakker and dislike Seth since Breakker pretty effectively eviscerated him on the mic last week.)

-They went to Cole and Corey Graves on camera. Cole said he recorded an interview with Seth earlier that will air on the Backlash pre-show. He said Seth acknowledged he made his bed and now he has to lie in it.

-A clip aired of Roxanne Perez interacting with Finn Balor on Raw last week.

-Backstage, The Judgment Day was gathered.

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Oba Femi Open Challenge begins

Penta & Je’von Evans vs. Ethan Page & Rusev

Finn Bálor vs. J.D. McDonagh

Roman Reigns and Jacob Fatu contract signing for Backlash

Sol Ruca contract signing for Raw

Iyo Sky and Asuka face-to-face