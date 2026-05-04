FREE PODCAST 5/4 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: Wade & Jason dissect the WWE Draft from all angles including the presentation and the aftermath, plus Raw review, Tough Enough, TNA idea, more (109 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to the Apr. 26, 2011 episode of the PWTorch Livecast with PWTorch editor Wade Keller and Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net. They discussed the WWE draft from all angles including the presentation and who the winners and losers are likely to be, plus more thoughts on other aspects of Raw, C.M. Punk’s potential WWE departure, Tough Enough thoughts, breaking ratings analysis, and a big idea for TNA.
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