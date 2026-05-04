FREE PODCAST 5/4 – PWTorch Dailycast – Worse or Better: Stephanie & Josh discuss wrestling entrance music from years past and compare it to the music of today in “Bops and Circumstance” (100 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the PWTorch Dailycast series “Worse or Better,” Joshua White and Stephanie Chase discuss one aspect of today’s pro wrestling scene and compare it to previous eras and decide if today is… worse or better. This week’s topic is a fun one: entrance music. After a brief history of the use of music in wrestling, Steph and Josh tried to determine what makes for good entrance music before discussing some of the classic songs from the early nineties. They discussed the Attitude Era and compared Jim Johnston’s output to WCW at the time before moving onto more recent additions like CFO$, Def Rebel, and AEW’s use of entrance music. Steph and Josh compared licensed music to original compositions and listed some of the worst and best themes before rounding it out by determining whether the current music is worse or better.

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