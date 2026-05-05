FREE PODCAST 5/4 – WKPWP after Raw: Keller & White talk Roman-Fatu contract signing, WWE roster cuts, Club WWE, Cena’s Announcement, Logan’s tantrum, more (111 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Joshua White. They discuss the Roman Reigns-Jacob Fatu contract signing and the odd “Proof of Concept” phrase Roman used to apparently explain why he’s world champion (as opposed to, you know, being the best wrestler who wins matches in the ring). Also, John Cena’s pitch for Club WWE and the general malaise of TKO’s seeming glutinous corporate greed that knows no limits, WWE roster cuts including The New Day, Becky Lynch-Sol Ruca, Logan Paul’s tantrum over Joe Hendry, Bron Breakker making fun of Seth Rollins too effectively, and more.

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