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VIP PODCAST 5/4 – WKH – WWE Raw review: Roman-Fatu contract signing, Logan flips out at Hendry again, Sol Ruca signs contract, J.D. vs. Balor (24 min.)

May 5, 2026

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the May 4 edition of WWE Raw featuring the Roman Reigns-Jacob Fatu contract singing, Logan Paul flipping out at Joe Hendry’s song, J.D. McDonagh vs. Finn Balor, Becky Lynch interrupting Sol Ruca’s contract signing, and more.

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