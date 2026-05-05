VIP PODCAST 5/4 – WKH – WWE Raw review: Roman-Fatu contract signing, Logan flips out at Hendry again, Sol Ruca signs contract, J.D. vs. Balor (24 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the May 4 edition of WWE Raw featuring the Roman Reigns-Jacob Fatu contract singing, Logan Paul flipping out at Joe Hendry’s song, J.D. McDonagh vs. Finn Balor, Becky Lynch interrupting Sol Ruca’s contract signing, and more.
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