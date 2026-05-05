FREE PODCAST 5/5 – WKPWP Flagship: Keller & Powell ask if TKO are villains, Roman-Fatu pros and cons, the Oba Femi problem, Club WWE, Darby’s AEW Title reign, roster cuts (137 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the weekly Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. They discuss these topics:
NOTE: Listener emails are sprinkled in related to listed topics
NOTE: The time stamps are roughly accurate for the commercial-free VIP version of the show.
- The Roman Reigns-Jacob Fatu story and whether it’s one face-versus-face match-up too many or if it will all work out after the fallout from Backlash? (0:00-32:00)
- The Oba Femi problem and whether WWE is preparing for it (32:00)
- Is TKO a villainous shameless gluttonous corporation turning off fans and burning through years of earned goodwill? (41:00)
- Darby Allin’s AEW World Title reign so far including whether there should be a better reason for his challengers getting title shots and should more of them be heels? (63:00)
- A look ahead to AEW Dynamite (82:00)
- Club WWE (92:00)
- Wild speculation on John Cena’s big announcement at Backlash (97:00)
- WWE roster cuts – what was surprising and is it clear whether TKO has handled the situation poorly at all (107:00)
VIP-EXCLUSIVE AFTERSHOW
- A preview of WWE Backlash including speculation on Danhausen’s mystery partner (123:00)
- TNA Impact’s live show next week and which recent WWE cuts are most likely to end up in TNA (150:00)
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