FREE PODCAST 5/5 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (5-3-2021) Keller & Peteani talk AJ Styles & Omos return, Riddle & Orton win again, Lashley vs. Braun, Eva Marie returns (110 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (5-3-2021), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and was joined by Frank Peteani from PWTorch.com to review WWE Monday Night Raw with live callers and emails. They discuss the return of A.J. Styles & Omos, another win for Riddle & Randy Orton, Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley, the return of Eva Marie, Adnan Virk’s journey continues, Cedric Alexander breaks up with Shelton Benjamin, Charlotte added to PPV title match, Mansoor debuts on Raw, and more.
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