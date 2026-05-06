AEW DYNAMITE & COLLISION PREVIEW (5/6): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: WEDNESDAY, MAY 6, 2026

Where: NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. AT NORTH CHARLESTON COLISEUM

How To Watch: Live on TBS and on Max streaming service

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 2,043 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 2,387. The arena has a capacity of 13,295 spectators when configured for concerts.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Darby Allin vs. “The Jet” Kevin Knight – AEW World Championship match

Dax Harwood vs. Orange Cassidy – Double Jeopardy match

Jon Moxley vs. Juice Robinson – AEW Continental Championship Eliminator match

Hikaru Shida & Kris Statlander vs. Mina Shirakawa & Harley Cameron – Tag Team match

Visit this website during Dynamite for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.

LAST WEEK’S RESULTS: AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (4/29): Adams’ alt-perspective report on Darby vs. Brody for AEW Title, Knight vs. MJF for TNT Title, Death Riders and Opps make pitches to Ospreay

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: AEW performer Rebel shares terminal ALS diagnosis