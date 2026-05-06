VIP PODCAST 5/6 – The Nicky’s Club with Nick Barbati: WWE Backlash Preview Show + reactions to recent WWE releases (45 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: Nick Barbati breaks down a busy week in WWE on The Nicky’s Club, starting with reactions to the recent releases involving The New Day and members of the MFTs. Nick also gives a full rundown of the upcoming Backlash card and dives into the latest storyline developments surrounding Cody Rhodes, Gunther, Oba Femi, and more.
Join the conversation inside The Nicky’s Club—where wrestling feels like the coolest club in town.
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