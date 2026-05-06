TOP CMLL MATCHES OF THE WEEK: Austin Aries, Trevor Lee, Kushida, Templario, Titan among those in this week’s top matches for this resurgent Mexican promotion

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Consejo Mundial De Lucha Libre is on one of its biggest business runs in the promotion’s 90-plus year history. The boom is built around Mistico as the top babyface and a strong cast of new stars and legends. They also rely on their international business relationships with groups like AEW, NJPW, MLW, and RevPro in England.

This past week of shows was built around CMLL vs. MLW. There is no better place to get heat from a foreigner vs. home country feud than Mexico. The CMLL wrestlers were the babyfaces in every match, even the rudos. Here’s a rundown of the top matches from the weekend.

5/1 Arena Mexico

Soberano Jr. & Angel De Oro defeated Austin Aries & Trevor Lee when Soberano pinned Lee with a top rope splash.

Soberano is the top rudo in the promotion but is actually super popular, particularly with women fans. The Andrade gimmick of flirting with female fans in the crowd is actually taken from Soberano Jr.’s act. I assume the Andrade fans are plants. Aries doesn’t wrestle much anymore, but he’s still good and looks basically the same as 20 years ago. He was a great heel in this match and got a lot of heat for attacking Kemilito, the mini mascot of the rudos. Good match.

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Templario defeated Kushida to regain the MLW

Middleweight Champion Kushida had won the title from Templario on an MLW show in January when he turned heel and joined the Contra Unit group. Kushida has taken on Great Muta and Hakushi traits and mannerisms as a heel, including having a his body covered in Japanese symbols like Hakushi for this match. This was a really good match. It started out as a technical style match until Kushida started cheating in the latter stages of the match. Templario won after a powerbomb into a back breaker.

5/2 Arena Coliseo

The main event saw Kushida & Aries Aries beat Templario & Titan when Kushida pinned Titan. I would think that means Kushida is coming back soon. Another good match. This was Titan’s first match back after being out a couple months with an injury.