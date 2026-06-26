All Japan Viewer’s Guide: Is it worth seeking out Go Shiozaki & Yma Anzai vs. Suwama & Yuma Aoyagi, Kento Miyahara vs. Hideki Suzuki for the Triple Crown Championship?

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All Japan Pro Wrestling presented their latest big show on 6/18 from Korakuen Hall. Top matches were…

Go Shiozaki & Yuma Anzai beat Suwama & Yuma Aoyagi when Go pinned Suwama. Suwama was the ace of the promotion from the late 2000s to the mid 2010s. He left the promotion a few years ago, but returns for a few matches now and then. Focus of the match was Go vs. Suwama rekindling their rivalry from the mid 2010s. Lots of hard-hitting action between all four. Very good match.

Main event saw Kento Miyahara retain the Triple Crown Championship against Hideki Suzuki with his Shut Down German suplex (a German suplex with the arms captured). Another very good match. Suzuki controlled a lot of the match with technical wrestling and submissions. Miyahara is one of the most exciting wrestlers around despite not doing a ton of flashy moves. He doesn’t fall on his head or drop other people on their head and rarely comes off the top rope. He has a ton of charisma though and generates excitement with his personality and explosiveness. No one challenged Miyahara after the match so we shall see where they go from here.

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