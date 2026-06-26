NXT FEUD TRACKER: Brandler’s look at the feuds and the build to Sunday’s NXT Great American Bash PLE including champions D’Angelo, Vice, Bourne, Zaria

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With NXT’s annual summer Great American Bash PLE scheduled for Sunday on The CW (free for everyone with CW in their market with an over-the-air antennae), this edition of NXT tightened up the matches for Sunday and introduced some mid-card players for upcoming feuds.

NXT Men’s Heavyweight Championship – Current champion: Tony D’Angelo

The show opened with an interaction between Nakaru and Tony D’Angelo in the parking lot. Nakaru gave the signed contract to D’Angelo which was witnessed by Robert Stone. When Tony D opened the contract, he was attacked by fire! Nakaru laughed and D’Angelo was rushed into an ambulance. Later in the episode, Tony D did his best Terry Funk impersonation racing to the ring with his face in bandages to attempt to beat up the “evil” Nakaru.

Brandler’s Bit: NXT really followed up on the clues they laid out over the past few weeks. Two weeks ago, D’Angelo received a notice from Nakuru that said “trick” in Japanese. Last week, the challenger to the NXT title stated, “Evil is coming”. This week they cashed in with the fireball. Good work NXT! They have heated up this feud (pun intended) and made Nakaru a very sadistic heel who will stop at nothing to get NXT Men’s Heavyweight Title.

NXT Women’s Championship – Current Champion: Lola Vice

Tonight they had a contract signing between Lola Vice and the number one contender Kendal Grey. The contract signing was uneventful. Both women signed the contract and this fight happens Sunday.

Brandler’s Bit: Kendal Grey, is THE most talented wrestler on the roster. She has not however, mastered the connection to the audience part. She read though her promo quickly like younger kids performing their lines at a school play. There were no punctuated points. There were few voice inflections. There were no pauses. By contrast, Vice was polished and smooth. She spoke confidently. She told us that she was an accomplished crossover fighter and acknowledged that Grey may be the future of the division, but she is the present and will keep the title on Sunday.

The BFF storyline with Grey and Speed Champion Wren Sinclair continues as they plan to celebrate both of their title wins with a two-layer cake on Sunday night. This is either an actual feel-good story of two friends cheering and supporting each other or one of them is going to turn .

Men’s NXT North American Champion – Current Champion: Miles Bourne

They did a prepacked nicely edited feature on both Bourne and number one contender Tavion Heights. They highlighted their history as teammates in the No Catch Quarter Crew (NCQC) and their growing dissension and jealousy.

Women’s NXT North American Champion – Current Champion: Zaria

In another prepacked interview, Zaria is looking forward to her rematch with Tatum Paxley. She wants to put Paxley in her place once and for all.

Brandler’s Bit: Both pieces accomplished exactly what needed to be done. The champions are convincing, the challengers believe they can win. These will both be great matches.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

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MID-CARD FEUDS

NXT Speed Championship – Women’s Champion: Wren Sinclair

We had the finals with Izzi Dame of the Culling going against Arianna Grace of Birthright. This three-minute match allowed both personalities to shine in this heel vs. heel matchup. Dame was on the verge of winning but Shawn Spears, her Culling teammate, distracted Dame leading to Grace getting the win.

It will be Grace vs. Sinclair at the GAB with the Speed title on the line.

Mid-Card Matches

The Culling (Niko Vance & Shawn Spears) were challenged by the new tag team of Dorian Van Dux (DVD) & Sean Legacy. DVD and Legacy were opponents in the Men’s speed tournament a few weeks ago and fought to a draw. They decided to team up to use all their skills and talents to work towards a tag team title match. Niko was strong and dominant with his work resembling a young Dave Battista. Niko was in charge until the faces made their comeback. High risk athletic offense by DVD and Legacy led them to a top rope 450 splash followed by a standing shooting star press for the pinfall on Spears.

Brandler’s Bit: Spears’s interference in the speed match, and him losing the tag match was the last straw for Niko. Post match, Vance power bombed Spears through the announce table. Dame looked on with approval. Spears is now the third member of the Culling to be kicked out of the faction with Brooks Jensen and Tatum Paxley both being violently dumped prior. This faction looks like it’s done!

Speaking of done, there was a face-to-face segment with Dark State’s Dion Lennox and the former Dark Stater Saquon Shugars. They had a back and forth debate with each person promoting how their GAB match was going to go.

Brandler’s Bit: Lennox said all the right words. He was full of wrestling cliches as if he had cut and pasted them together. His promo justified why he had to kick Saquon out of Dark State. He planted a seed that Shugars is always questioning himself and that will lead to his downfall at the GAB. On the other hand, Saquon Shugars was passionate! He conveyed the hurt and anger and resentment of being kicked out of a group that he started. What came across was his personality. He talked about growing up in a place where you had to fight for what you need. The intensity of his promo made me want to see this match!

There were three other mid card matches on the NXT show.

In a first for NXT, the Evolve Championship was on the line as champion Aaron Rourke defended against Tristan Angels. This was a good back and forth encounter. Rourke is very athletic. Angels are very solid heel. Rourke won with the “Molly Go Round”

Brandler’s Bit: This was nice introduction to NXT for the Evolve champion. Rourke will wrestle this week in “Succession 3”— so Rourke is probably heading to NXT. Angels in losing has a nice feud match at the GAB against Shiloh Hill who will be looking for revenge from the “Mr. NXT” competition a few weeks ago.

In one additional singles match EK Prosper went against Keanu Carver. Carver has a persona like Monty Brown and in fact uses “the Pounce”. Ek Prosper formerly known as Eli Drake, but due to too many “Drakes” on the roster, had a name change. Prosper plays the “bouncy” underdog baby face like Je’von Evans. They had a very good back and forth match with Carver dominating only for Prosper to come back. Prosper scored the upset with a rollup. After the match, a frustrated, Carver threw Prosper onto the announce table.

Brandler’s Bit: I don’t understand the booking with Carver. He is portrayed as a dominant bad ass. I have seen Carver recently in two matches. A few weeks ago, he went against Tate Wilder. Wilder got in way too much offense in a Carver win. In this match he loses to a person he outweighs by a good 50 pounds. How do you have a badass look weak on television? Are they trying to show how frustrated he can be before he squashes everyone?

Speaking of frustrating, the finish of Hank & Tank (Hank Walker& Tank Ledger) and Birthright’s Uriah Connors and Stacks was groanworthy. Connors and Stacks were perfect heels in this match doing everything that a heel tag team should—cheat, bend and break the rules. Hank &Tank are former champs who held the titles for 125 days. They made a nice comeback but needed an outside distraction from Hank & Tank’s friend Matt Matthews, a comedian, to defeat Connors& Stacks. Ugh!

Brandler’s Bit: Connors, the son of Findlay is excellent. Once they figure out how to use him best, he will go places in NXT. Hank and Tank are part of the meh NXT tag division. The fans kind of like them but they are not anyone’s favorite flavor. I’m hoping DVD and Legacy get a good push to go against the current champs, The Vanity Project. This would inject some new life into the tag team picture.

Great American Bash Matches scheduled for Sunday June 28:

Tony D’Angelo vs. Nakuru –Men’s Heavy Weight Title

Lola Vice vs. Kendal Grey — Women’s World Title

Miles Bourne vs. Tavion Heights — Men’s North American Title

Zaria vs. Tatum Paxley — Women’s North American Title

Wren Sinclair vs the winner of Dame vs Grace — Speed Title

Saquon Shugars vs. Dion Lennon

Shiloh Hill vs. Tristan Angels