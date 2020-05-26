SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L is joined by Mark Robinson for our second edition of Super Junior classics. This week, we have more Prince Devitt with two matches from the Irishman, KUSHIDA’s arrival on the scene, Owen Hart in 1991, and an absolute throwdown from last year’s tournament. A really fun chat. Check it out!

