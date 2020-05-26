VIP AUDIO 5/25 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Fann (AD-FREE): WWE introduces audience, Apollo’s push, Charlotte everywhere, KO, Natalya, live callers (115 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Rich Fann from the PWTorch Dailycast’s “Deep Dive” podcast and the PWTorch East Coast Cast VIP Aftershow to talk about WWE Monday Night Raw with live callers throughout. They discuss WWE following in AEW’s footsteps by having wrestlers in the audience, Apollo Crew’s push, Charlotte everywhere, if Kevin Owens is being utilized well, the latest with the Street Profits and Viking Raiders, what’s going on with Natalya, where the Rey Mysterio retirement speech could be headed, the Bobby Lashley-MVP alliance and feud with Drew McIntyre, and much more with live callers.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO