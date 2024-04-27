Drew McIntyre renews contract with WWE after months of uncertainty, The Rock breaks the news on Instagram

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Drew McIntyre has signed a multi-year contract extension with WWE after months of uncertainty and rumors of mixed signals regarding whether WWE and McIntyre could come to agreeable terms.

TKO board member Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson announced the signing in an Instagram post. He wrote:

“Congratulations [Drew McIntyre] on signing your new [WWE] deal. … Congrats again brother and cheers to hunger, passion, climbing that mountain and always entertaining our fans.”

McIntyre briefly held WWE’s World Hvt. Title at WrestleMania before Damian Priest cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase and won the title after McIntyre had been preoccupied with current rival C.M. Punk at ringside on commentary.

McIntyre, about the same age as Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes, has been widely praised for his biting and witty promos in the lead-up to WrestleMania this year after a gradual heel turn.

