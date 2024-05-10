Bobby Lashley pulled from WWE King of the Ring tournament, Aldis says it’s due to injury during training

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Nick Aldis announced on Twitter/X that Bobby Lashley is out of the King of the Ring tournament due to an injury suffered during training. He said Angelo Dawkins will replace him. Lashley was scheduled to face Tama Tonga, an intriguing match-up given that Tonga is new to WWE and Lashley is a high-end opponent so the finish of the match would make a statement, assuming it wasn’t a DQ or non-finish.

The winner of Dawkins vs. Tonga will face the winner of L.A. Knight vs. Santos Escobar. The other bracket features Carmelo Hayes vs. Baron Corbin and Randy Orton vs. A.J. Styles.