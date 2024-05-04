WWE BACKLASH RESULTS (5/4): Keller’s report on Cody vs. Styles, Priest vs. Jey Uso, Bloodline vs. Owens & Orton, Kabuki Warriors vs. Jade & Belair

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE BACKLASH REPORT

MAY 4, 2024

LYON, FRANCE AT LDLC ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON PEACOCK & PPV

Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

-Michael Cole introduced the show as they showed scenes of Lyon. Then they showed Cody Rhodes, A.J. Styles, Bianca Belair & jade Cargill, Damage CTRL, Damien Priest, and Jey Uso arriving at the arena as fans reacted to them on the big screen.

-A video package previewed the show.

-Then they cut to the arena where Cole touted the sellout crowd. In talking about the enthusiasm of the fans, the also noted that Paul “Triple H” Levesque had posted about a warning issued to fans in the arena about the sound level being dangerous because the fans were so loud.

(1) KEVIN OWENS & RANDY ORTON vs. TAMA TONGA & SOLO SIKOA (w/Paul Heyman)

(Keller’s Analysis: Noteworthy that they actually aren’t starting with Damien Priest’s defense of the World Hvt. Title. So often in the “two world title defense on a PPV” situation, they’ve started with the lesser belt or champion in the opening slot, with the argument being it’s the second most prestigious place to be on a card. For a hot crowd, this is a hot match to begin with.)

Owens came out to a big reaction. Then Orton came out to an even bigger reaction with fans again singing his theme song as they did the night before. Cole said, “I get paid to do this.” Then he said the fans are providing the soundtrack tonight. Cole noted it was Tonga’s first match in WWE. Cole and Graves talked about the situation with Roman Reigns and Heyman. Cole wondered if Solo is the new boss of The Bloodline sine Heyman said he hasn’t talked to Roman since WrestleMania.

The two teams squared off and then broke into an intense brawl that immediately spilled to the floor. Officials, referees, and agents ran out to try to pry the teams apart. Graves said they’ll have to call off the match if they can’t restore order. Owens gave security guys stunners one after another. Nick Aldis walked out with a mic in hand and insisted everyone stop. He said if they want to disregard the rules, “then do whatever you want because this match is now a no disqualification, no countout street fight.” Fans popped. The bell rang 16 minutes into the hour.

Orton and Solo brawled up the steps in the stands as Owens beat up Tonga in the crowd near ringside. They showed both in a double-box format. The brawl returned to ringside with Owens and Orton in control. Cole said it’s one of the wildest starts to a event he can remember. Fans chanted, “We want tables!” Orton smashed Tonga over the head with a trash can. Owens then hit Solo with a trash can lid. Owens bashed Solo with a keno stick a few times. Fans were crazy-loud throughout the whole thing. Graves asked if they’ve ever seen a scenario where The Bloodline looked outgunned. (That seems to be an actual concern here for Tonga’s debut and Heyman’s warnings on Smackdown that they’re getting pummeled and seem outclasses here.)

Owens landed a frog splash onto Tonga on a table at ringside. In the ring, Orton set up a table, but Solo fought back and drove Orton through the table with a Samoan Drop. Owens entered the ring as Solo was celebrating. Solo countered KO with a clothesline. For the first time, both Owens and Orton were down. Orton was down ta ringside for an extended stretch as Solo and Tonga double-teamed Owens. Owens sent Solo into the corner in a sign of a comeback, but Tonga then nailed him with a running lariat. Graves said staring into Tonga’s eyes is unsettling.

When Orton finally returned, he gave a draping DDT to Tonga and then landed an RKO mid-ring , but Solo broke up the cover at two. Solo set up a Samoan Spike on the table, but Orton countered with an RKO. Owens then returned to the ring with a fierce expression. He bashed Tonga with a chair across his back, then set up four chairs facing each other, bashing Tonga a few times before setting up each one. He then put Tonga on the chairs. As Owens climbed to the top rope, Tonga stood and fought back. He then mounted Owens in the corner and headbutted him. He went for a superplex, but Owens countered mid-air into a brainbuster onto the chairs. “Holy cow!” exclaimed Owens.

Tonga Loa then showed up, the other son of Haku. Heyman was wide-eyed. Graves said he was as shocked as anyone in the arena. He then helped Solo set up and deliver a Samoan Spike to take out Owens and get the win. Graves said no one was as shocked at the arrival of Loa than Heyman. Heyman leaned over Owens and begged Solo, Tama, and Loa to back away. Heyman stood and nervously raised his finger in the air along with the threesome next to him.

WINNERS: Solo & Tonga in 21:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: A wild brawl start to finish with a crazy enthusiastic crowd. I’d argue the enthusiasm of the crowd almost became a detriment because it was so prevalent throughout and almost cartoonishly over-the-top in reacting to everything. Almost. I think it was a net positive, but it was also a little much. It’s a real testament to pent up demand and excitement to see the WWE product in person. The one-sided nature of the majority of the match make sense when the ultimate story in the end was the arrival of Tonga Loa.)

-They showed a beaten and battered Owens and Orton finally making their way to the back. [c]

(2) BAYLEY vs. NAOMI vs. TIFFANY STRATTON – Women’s Title match