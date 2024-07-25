AEW Dynamite Ratings Report (7/24): Viewership and key demo for Blood & Guts episode, plus ten-week rolling average, comparison to prior two years

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last night’s (7/24) AEW Dynamite on TBS averaged 786,000 viewers, in line with 795,000 the prior week and above the 691,000 and 688,000 two weeks before that. The current ten-week rolling average is 711,000.

One year ago this week, Dynamite drew 809,000 viewers with a ten-week rolling average of 855,000.

Two years ago this week, Dynamite drew 976,000 viewers with a ten-week rolling average of 931,000.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.26 rating, in line with 0.27 the prior week and above the 0.23, 0.22, and 0.22 the prior three weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.24.

One year ago, it drew a 0.29 rating and a ten-week rolling average of 0.30.

Two years ago, it drew a 0.33 rating and a ten-week rolling average of 0.34.

The advertised matches and segments were…