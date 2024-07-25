NXT Ratings Report (7/23): Viewership and demo rating, ten-week rolling averages, comparisons to last two years

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Tuesday night’s (7/24) episode of NXT on USA Network averaged 633,000 viewers, up from 610,000 the prior week and below the 656,000 the week before that. The ten-week rolling average is 662,000.

One year ago this week, it drew 600,000 viewers. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 594,000. So NXT is up 68,000 viewers from the same ten-week period a year ago.

Two years ago this week, NXT drew 570,000. Then ten-week rolling average was 595,000.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.18 rating, down from 0.20 and 0.24 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.20.

One year ago, it drew a a 0.23 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.18.

Two years ago, it drew a 0.13 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.13.

So the ten-week rolling average demo rating is up 0.20 from last year and 0.13 from two years ago.

