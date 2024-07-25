VIP AUDIO 7/25 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – WKH (7-24-2006): Jericho telling people he’s retiring, Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, TNA’s TV future, Hogan backstage notes from Raw, more (51 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back 18 years to the July 24, 25, and 26, 2006 Wade Keller Hotline podcast where PWTorch editor Wade Keller covers these topics:

Stephanie McMahon goes into labor

Liver enzymes coming back high for wrestlers sparking concern

Chris Jericho telling people he’s retiring

TNA’s TV future

Hulk Hogan backstage notes from Raw

Much more

