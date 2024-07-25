FREE PODCAST 7/25 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Rhea gets her licks in, is Nikki Cross actually in Wyatt Sicks, who is next for Cody after Solo, more (98 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch Dailycast series “Acknowledging WWE,” Kevin Duncan and Javier Machado cover the following topics:
- Rhea gets her licks in
- Does Bron Breakker travel without a shirt?
- Is Nikki Cross actually in the Wyatt Sicks?
- Is it too little too late to pull the trigger on Breakker?
- Memories of the fashion files.
- Gunther goes full Schwarzenegger
- Kevin and Javier get stuck on Arnold Schwarzenegger impressions
- Is Seth a distraction from Drew versus Punk?
- Why does everyone in WWE use full names when addressing each other?
- Dom can’t count words
- Massive movie derailment
- Is Sami going to drop the title and then move into a tag program with Jey Uso?
- Liv Morgan brings the tears while Dominik unleashes hell on her
- Who is up next for Cody after Solo?
- LA Knight versus Logan Paul predictions and more
