FREE PODCAST 7/25 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Rhea gets her licks in, is Nikki Cross actually in Wyatt Sicks, who is next for Cody after Solo, more (98 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch Dailycast series “Acknowledging WWE,” Kevin Duncan and Javier Machado cover the following topics:

Rhea gets her licks in

Does Bron Breakker travel without a shirt?

Is Nikki Cross actually in the Wyatt Sicks?

Is it too little too late to pull the trigger on Breakker?

Memories of the fashion files.

Gunther goes full Schwarzenegger

Kevin and Javier get stuck on Arnold Schwarzenegger impressions

Is Seth a distraction from Drew versus Punk?

Why does everyone in WWE use full names when addressing each other?

Dom can’t count words

Massive movie derailment

Is Sami going to drop the title and then move into a tag program with Jey Uso?

Liv Morgan brings the tears while Dominik unleashes hell on her

Who is up next for Cody after Solo?

LA Knight versus Logan Paul predictions and more

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO