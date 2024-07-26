VIP AUDIO 7/25 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 3): Reviews of Smackdown and Raw including Seth as special ref, NXT review, New Japan G1 so far, UFC, Rickson Gracie autobiography review (81 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s three-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss these topics:
- Review of WWE Smackdown and Raw including the latest Summerslam build
- Review of NXT on USA this week
- A review of the first four weeks of New Japan’s G1 Tournament
- A review of UFC Fight Night and a preview of this weekend’s event.
- A review of the Rickson Gracie autobiography, “Breathe: A Life In Flow.”
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.