VIP AUDIO 7/25 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 3 of 3): Will Tony Khan ever contract hours of TV, is Cody proving critics right, independent contractor status, is WWE wholesome, Undertaker WM opponents, more (89 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In part three of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:

Wrestlers as independent contractors, is it a valid classification, could AEW be more vulnerable to it being overturned than WWE?

Why has Cody Rhodes’s “white meat babyface” run gone so well without backlash like John Cena and Roman Reigns?

Looking back at an old IAWF indy show poster

Evaluating some of Undertaker’s less-heralded WrestleMania opponents over the years including Sycho Sid, Big Boss Man, Mark Henry, and Diesel.

Is WWE on its way to truly earning being seen as warm and wholesome?

What are the odds Tony Khan actually downsizes his weekly hours of wrestling?

Are critics of Cody being proven right because of how things are going for him post-WrestleMania?

Early 2000s favorites such as best La Resistance pairing, most self-indulgent Triple H moment, worst Kane angle, and more.

Comparing the Nia Jax-Bayley promo with FTR’s this past week in terms of real-life references and how they are different.

Could the presentation of the ridiculous finish to Blood & Guts be fixed?

