VIP AUDIO 7/25 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 3): Blood & Guts finish, Lashley-AEW potential, Collision’s new setting, MJF’s new belt, Marvez-Ospreay, TNA Slammiversary (65 min.)

In part one of this week's three-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss these topics:

Bobby Lashley’s departure from WWE and future, including whether AEW is a good fit.

Reviews of AEW Rampage, Collision, and Dynamite including the new setting for Collision, FTR’s personal promo, Blood & Guts finish with a threat of immolation, the nonsense start with Alex Marvez and Will Ospreay, MJF’s promo with a newly rechristened title belt, and more.

A review of TNA Slammiversary

