AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (7/24): Keller’s report on Blood & Guts, Baker vs. Shida, Jericho vs. Suzuki, Mariah May’s “The Glamour” debuts, MJF speaks

JULY 24, 2024

NASHVILLE, TENN. AT BRIDGESTONE ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON TBS

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Taz



Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Attendance: WrestleTix reported earlier today that 4,259 tickets had been distributed so far; arena is set up for 5,307. More tickets have been sold since then. Subscribe to WrestleTix on Patreon for detailed up-to-date information.

[HOUR ONE]

-They opened with Alex Marvez in “the AEW hotel parking garage.” He said he was trying to get “the scoop” from Will Ospreay after a devastating loss to MJF last week. Ospreay ran past him to an SUV and he leaned over to the front tire on the driver’s side and noticed a knife stuck in his tire. He kneeled and then yelled in frustration. He demanded Marvez’s keys. Marvez handed them over. Ospreay tossed Marvez his suitcase and ran over to a white SUV a few yards away. Marvez threw the suitcase into the back seat and then got in the passenger seat. He asked Ospreay if he had ever driven in this country and Ospreay said no.

(Keller’s Analysis: Why did Ospreay kneel in front of the stabbed tire before he noticed the knife? Are we to believe that Ospreay was about to get in his SUV but he had never actually drive in America before otherwise? This was just needlessly campy in its execution.)

-They cut to the arena as Excalibur introduced the show. He and Tony Schiavone and Tazz commented on highlights of the Ospreay vs. MJF match last week including MJF being given oxygen afterward.

-MJF made his ring entrance with cheerleaders on the ramp cheering for him before he walked out. Fans erupted in boos. He wore a suite and showed off his International Title around his waist.

Announced Matches & Other Notes